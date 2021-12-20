Advertisement
Trump Rioter Knocks On Senate Door To Ask About Retrieving Left-Behind Car Keys
Reluctant Democrats Holding Off On Revealing Biden Died Of Heart Attack 6 Days Ago
‘She’s Now Eating A Muffin In The Commissary,’ Posts Congresswoman Boebert Continuing To Livetweet Pelosi’s Location
Secret Service Agent Heroically Dives In Front Of Strong Breeze That Could Have Killed Biden
Andrew Yang Leading NYC Mayoral Race After Flipping Off Residents And Telling Them To Suck His Dick
U.S. Senators Describe Moment They Were Inspired To Run For Office
De Blasio: ‘Well, Well, Well, Not So Easy To Find A Mayor That Doesn’t Suck Shit, Huh?’
Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Residents To Reinforce Bones With Steel, Concrete
Nervous Biden Rushes Past Intimidating Circle Of Senators Smoking Weed On Capitol Steps
Bat-Wielding Jim Jordan Bursts Through Capitol Window Demanding To Be Allowed Onto January 6 Committee
DeSantis Threatens To Cut Hospital Funding If Surgeons Keep Wearing Masks
‘Rise Up, Patriots!’ Rand Paul Calls To Intubated Patients Lying Unconscious In Hospital ICU
Members Of Congress Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 And How They Got It
Senators Explain The Importance Of Political Compromise
Texas Bans Access To Tall Staircases In Case Women With Unwanted Pregnancies Get Any Ideas
