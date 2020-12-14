Our Annual Year: Best Of September

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Our Annual Year 2020

2 / 16 Trump Vigorously Defends Kenosha Shooter As Racist White Supremacist

3 / 16 Corner Store Customers Saddened By Sight Of Frantic Trump Doing Scratch-Off Tickets Right On Counter

4 / 16 Spotify Celebrates 100th Dollar Given To Artists

5 / 16 Female Yankee Fan Tired Of Having To Prove She Genuine Asshole

6 / 16 The Onion Reviews 'Mulan'

7 / 16 'Tell The World I Also Had Asthma,' Conservative Begs Doctor Before Dying Of Coronavirus

8 / 16 Local Villagers Just Waiting Around For American Volunteers To Leave So They Can Rebuild School Correctly

9 / 16 Nation Could Really Use A Few Days Where It Isn't Gripped By Something

10 / 16 Defensive Bob Woodward Claims He Withheld Interview Since Journalism Hasn't Worked On Trump So Far

11 / 16 Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

12 / 16 Shocked Americans Never Thought They'd See Forced Sterilization Of Minorities Happen Here Again And Again And Again

13 / 16 The Onion Looks Back At The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

14 / 16 'I Can't Wait For Things To Get Back To Normal,' Says Woman Spending Friday Night Dining With Friends In Crowded Indoor Restaurant