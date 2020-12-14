Our Annual Year: Best Of September

Our Annual Year: Best Of September

Trump Vigorously Defends Kenosha Shooter As Racist White Supremacist

Corner Store Customers Saddened By Sight Of Frantic Trump Doing Scratch-Off Tickets Right On Counter

Spotify Celebrates 100th Dollar Given To Artists

Female Yankee Fan Tired Of Having To Prove She Genuine Asshole

The Onion Reviews ‘Mulan’

‘Tell The World I Also Had Asthma,’ Conservative Begs Doctor Before Dying Of Coronavirus

Local Villagers Just Waiting Around For American Volunteers To Leave So They Can Rebuild School Correctly

Nation Could Really Use A Few Days Where It Isn’t Gripped By Something

Defensive Bob Woodward Claims He Withheld Interview Since Journalism Hasn’t Worked On Trump So Far

Conservative Evangelical Asks God To Give Her Strength To Incorporate Forced Hysterectomies Into Belief System

Shocked Americans Never Thought They’d See Forced Sterilization Of Minorities Happen Here Again And Again And Again

The Onion Looks Back At The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

‘I Can’t Wait For Things To Get Back To Normal,’ Says Woman Spending Friday Night Dining With Friends In Crowded Indoor Restaurant

‘That’s It, I’m Voting For Him,’ Says Undecided Voter Impressed By Poised Chris Wallace

