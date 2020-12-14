Our Annual Year: Best Of The Topical

Advertisement
2 / 22
Walmart Prevents Gun Violence At Walmart
Walmart Prevents Gun Violence At Walmart
Advertisement
3 / 22
NASA Announces They Definitely Just Destroyed An Asteroid
NASA Announces They Definitely Just Destroyed An Asteroid
Advertisement
4 / 22
This Woman Was Isolated In Her Nursing Home, So Her Grandchildren Stood Outside With Signs To Ask Her For Money
This Woman Was Isolated In Her Nursing Home, So Her Grandchildren Stood Outside With Signs To Ask Her For Money
Advertisement
5 / 22
Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away
Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away
Advertisement
6 / 22
Health Experts Warn Protests Could Set Off Second Wave Of Police Brutality
Health Experts Warn Protests Could Set Off Second Wave Of Police Brutality
Advertisement
7 / 22
Victoria’s Secret Shutters Operations After Concluding Women Were Never Hot Enough To Wear Their Underwear In First Place
Victoria’s Secret Shutters Operations After Concluding Women Were Never Hot Enough To Wear Their Underwear In First Place
Advertisement
8 / 22
IRS Announces Taxpayers Can Make Checks Directly Payable To Any Corporation Or Billionaire They Want This Year
IRS Announces Taxpayers Can Make Checks Directly Payable To Any Corporation Or Billionaire They Want This Year
Advertisement
9 / 22
Nation’s CEOs Sign Pledge To Continue Fucking Over Americans
Nation’s CEOs Sign Pledge To Continue Fucking Over Americans
Advertisement
10 / 22
Jimmy Carter Added To Mount Rushmore After Becoming 5th Former President To Bowl Perfect 300
Jimmy Carter Added To Mount Rushmore After Becoming 5th Former President To Bowl Perfect 300
Advertisement
11 / 22
Severely Injured Woman Heroically Fights Off Paramedics Trying To Force Her Into Medical Debt
Severely Injured Woman Heroically Fights Off Paramedics Trying To Force Her Into Medical Debt
Advertisement
12 / 22
Congressional Democrats Threaten To All Wear Same Color If Trump Loses Election And Refuses To Leave Office
Congressional Democrats Threaten To All Wear Same Color If Trump Loses Election And Refuses To Leave Office
Advertisement
13 / 22
Zoologists Thrilled After Successfully Getting Pair Of Bengal Tigers To 69 In Captivity
Zoologists Thrilled After Successfully Getting Pair Of Bengal Tigers To 69 In Captivity
Advertisement
14 / 22
BREAKING: Total Hunk On Roof Deck Outside Our Window
BREAKING: Total Hunk On Roof Deck Outside Our Window
Advertisement
15 / 22
Piece Of Shit From Nearby Town Marries Bitch From High School
Piece Of Shit From Nearby Town Marries Bitch From High School
Advertisement
16 / 22
CDC Reclassifies Majority Of Covid-19 Deaths To Being Personally Murdered By Barack Obama
CDC Reclassifies Majority Of Covid-19 Deaths To Being Personally Murdered By Barack Obama
Advertisement
17 / 22
Health Experts Determine College Social Distancing Guidelines Still No Match For The Jasonator
Health Experts Determine College Social Distancing Guidelines Still No Match For The Jasonator
Advertisement
18 / 22
Frustrated Political Scientist Patton Oswalt Attempts To Explain Gerrymandering Without Help Of Visual Aids
Frustrated Political Scientist Patton Oswalt Attempts To Explain Gerrymandering Without Help Of Visual Aids
Advertisement
19 / 22
Is Uniting The Country Possible? We Locked A Republican And A Democrat In A Room For A Week To Find Out
Is Uniting The Country Possible? We Locked A Republican And A Democrat In A Room For A Week To Find Out
Advertisement
20 / 22
Report: You Slept Through Your Alarm And This All A Dream
Report: You Slept Through Your Alarm And This All A Dream
Advertisement
21 / 22
New United Ultra Economy Class Tickets Lets Passengers Get Dragged Behind Plane By Giant Rope
New United Ultra Economy Class Tickets Lets Passengers Get Dragged Behind Plane By Giant Rope
Advertisement
22 / 22
All slides
- Our Annual Year: Best Of The Topical
- Walmart Prevents Gun Violence At Walmart
- NASA Announces They Definitely Just Destroyed An Asteroid
- This Woman Was Isolated In Her Nursing Home, So Her Grandchildren Stood Outside With Signs To Ask Her For Money
- Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away
- Health Experts Warn Protests Could Set Off Second Wave Of Police Brutality
- Victoria’s Secret Shutters Operations After Concluding Women Were Never Hot Enough To Wear Their Underwear In First Place
- IRS Announces Taxpayers Can Make Checks Directly Payable To Any Corporation Or Billionaire They Want This Year
- Nation’s CEOs Sign Pledge To Continue Fucking Over Americans
- Jimmy Carter Added To Mount Rushmore After Becoming 5th Former President To Bowl Perfect 300
- Severely Injured Woman Heroically Fights Off Paramedics Trying To Force Her Into Medical Debt
- Congressional Democrats Threaten To All Wear Same Color If Trump Loses Election And Refuses To Leave Office
- Zoologists Thrilled After Successfully Getting Pair Of Bengal Tigers To 69 In Captivity
- BREAKING: Total Hunk On Roof Deck Outside Our Window
- Piece Of Shit From Nearby Town Marries Bitch From High School
- CDC Reclassifies Majority Of Covid-19 Deaths To Being Personally Murdered By Barack Obama
- Health Experts Determine College Social Distancing Guidelines Still No Match For The Jasonator
- Frustrated Political Scientist Patton Oswalt Attempts To Explain Gerrymandering Without Help Of Visual Aids
- Is Uniting The Country Possible? We Locked A Republican And A Democrat In A Room For A Week To Find Out
- Report: You Slept Through Your Alarm And This All A Dream
- New United Ultra Economy Class Tickets Lets Passengers Get Dragged Behind Plane By Giant Rope