Our Annual Year: Best Of The Topical

Walmart Prevents Gun Violence At Walmart

NASA Announces They Definitely Just Destroyed An Asteroid

This Woman Was Isolated In Her Nursing Home, So Her Grandchildren Stood Outside With Signs To Ask Her For Money

Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don't Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away

Health Experts Warn Protests Could Set Off Second Wave Of Police Brutality

Victoria's Secret Shutters Operations After Concluding Women Were Never Hot Enough To Wear Their Underwear In First Place

IRS Announces Taxpayers Can Make Checks Directly Payable To Any Corporation Or Billionaire They Want This Year

Nation's CEOs Sign Pledge To Continue Fucking Over Americans

Jimmy Carter Added To Mount Rushmore After Becoming 5th Former President To Bowl Perfect 300

Severely Injured Woman Heroically Fights Off Paramedics Trying To Force Her Into Medical Debt

Congressional Democrats Threaten To All Wear Same Color If Trump Loses Election And Refuses To Leave Office

Zoologists Thrilled After Successfully Getting Pair Of Bengal Tigers To 69 In Captivity

BREAKING: Total Hunk On Roof Deck Outside Our Window

Piece Of Shit From Nearby Town Marries Bitch From High School

CDC Reclassifies Majority Of Covid-19 Deaths To Being Personally Murdered By Barack Obama

Health Experts Determine College Social Distancing Guidelines Still No Match For The Jasonator

Frustrated Political Scientist Patton Oswalt Attempts To Explain Gerrymandering Without Help Of Visual Aids

Is Uniting The Country Possible? We Locked A Republican And A Democrat In A Room For A Week To Find Out

Report: You Slept Through Your Alarm And This All A Dream