Outbreaks In Victorian England Confirm Coronavirus Capable Of Spreading Through Time

Illustration for article titled Outbreaks In Victorian England Confirm Coronavirus Capable Of Spreading Through Time

The World Health Organization is issuing new warnings today following reports that an 8-year-old chimney sweep in 1860s London has tested positive for Covid-19.

