The Labor Department found that a major U.S. sanitation company illegally employed at least 102 children as young as 13 at over a dozen slaughterhouses in jobs that had them using caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws. What do you think?

“I thought we evolved to wh ere companies kept this stuff hidden better.” Carrie Abelardo, Data Compiler

“This is on them for not learning how to code.” Vincenzo Cuz, Nougat Expert