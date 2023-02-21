America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Over 100 Children Found Working Hazardous Jobs At Slaughterhouses

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Labor Department found that a major U.S. sanitation company illegally employed at least 102 children as young as 13 at over a dozen slaughterhouses in jobs that had them using caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws. What do you think?

“I thought we evolved to where companies kept this stuff hidden better.”

Carrie Abelardo, Data Compiler

“This is on them for not learning how to code.”

Vincenzo Cuz, Nougat Expert

“Just give it to me straight: how many minors have I eaten?”

Chris Youssef, Vibe Supervisor

