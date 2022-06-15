More than 100 million Americans are under a heat advisory this week, with officials urging people to stay indoors as record-breaking temperatures topping 10 to 30 degrees above normal are expected in many areas of the country. What do you think?

“This has the s un’s fingerprints all over it.” Chuck Kamron, Human Mannequin

“I’ve been meaning to see if heat stroke lives up to the hype.” Matthew Neider, Numerologist

“Nuclear winter can’t come fast enough.” Maryanne Stanfill, Vibe Analyst