Authorities are investigating nearly 100 letters containing a mysterious white powder that were addressed to several Republican lawmakers in Kansas, with the sender referring to themselves in the letters as “your secret despirer.” What do you think?

“Do they want us to reach out to our representatives or not?” Brett Gaines, Panda Tagger

“There’s something so quaint and personal about a hand-written threat these days.” Bella Augusto, Automat Manager

