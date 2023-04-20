Owner Thanks Fans For Countless Years Of Supporting Team Through Tax Breaks

MINNEAPOLIS—Telling the legions of supporters that he couldn’t have done it without them, Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf reportedly thanked fans Thursday for their countless years of supporting the team through tax breaks. “While the Vikings have had their ups and downs just like any football team, your state and city taxes have been with us through it all, and my hat is off to you,” said Wilf, adding that his mood brightened when he walked into U.S. Bank Stadium and took in every penny of the $498 million in public funding used in its construction. “Ever since 2011, when I ended the team’s lease on the Metrodome and threatened to move the Vikings out of Minnesota unless I got a publicly financed stadium deal I liked, it’s been heartwarming to see how Minnesotans keep coming out year after year to pour their hard-earned money into my government subsidies. This is one of the best fan bases in the country, I’ve always said, and there’s no better fan than the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which always gives us 110% fiscal support. I’m looking forward to our home opener in September and seeing all those public dollars flooding into the stadium once again.” At press time, Wilf announced that he was moving the Vikings to St. Louis.