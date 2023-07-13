America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Ozempic Under EU Investigation Over Reports Of Suicidal Thoughts

European drug safety officials have launched a probe into Ozempic after patients reported thoughts of suicide or self-harm. What do you think?

“Yeah, isn’t that why everyone wanted to take it?”

Austin Marinello, Petroleum Geologist

“Sounds like a rumor that petty diabetics started to get back their life-saving drug.”

Jessica Thornhill, Systems Analyst

“I’d want to kill myself, too, if I could no longer jiggle my plump tummy.”

Kirby Becerra, Sword Sharpener