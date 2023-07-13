European drug safety officials have launched a probe into Ozempic after patients reported thoughts of suicide or self-harm. What do you think?
“Yeah, isn’t that why everyone wanted to take it?”
Austin Marinello, Petroleum Geologist
“Sounds like a rumor that petty diabetics started to get back their life-saving drug.”
Jessica Thornhill, Systems Analyst
“I’d want to kill myself, too, if I could no longer jiggle my plump tummy.”
Kirby Becerra, Sword Sharpener