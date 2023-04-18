America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Pablo Escobar ‘Cocaine Hippo’ Fatally Struck By SUV In Colombia

Authorities reported that a hippopotamus descended from animals illegally brought to Colombia by the late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has died in a collision with an SUV on a highway near Escobar’s hacienda. What do you think?

“Hopefully they’ll someday manufacture hippos that can withstand those kinds of collisions.”

Michelle Raye, Systems Analyst

“Yeah, you’re not supposed to hit them with your car.”

Anthony Lopes, Neighborhood Investigator 

“Reserving judgment until we discover who had the right of way.”

Scott Castellano, Backbend Instructor