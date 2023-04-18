Pablo Escobar ‘Cocaine Hippo’ Fatally Struck By SUV In Colombia

Authorities reported that a hippopotamus descended from animals illegally brought to Colombia by the late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has died in a collision with an SUV on a highway near Escobar’s hacienda. What do you think?

“Hopefully they’ll someday manufacture hippos that can withstand those kind s of collisions.” Michelle Raye, Systems Analyst

“Yeah, you’re not supposed to hit them with your car.” Anthony Lopes, Neighborhood Investigator

Advertisement