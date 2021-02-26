Pakistan Deploys Rollerblading Police Unit

Police in Pakistan’s capital have deployed an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment, clarifying that the officers would only carry smaller handguns to avoid the risk of ricocheting bullets. What do you think?

“I wouldn’t feel safe living somewhere the police aren’t using military-grade weaponry.” Vicki Popichak, Milk Skimmer

“I immediately see tension with the unicycle division.” Gina Thompson, Wading Coach