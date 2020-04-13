Pandas In Locked-Down Zoo Mate After 10 Years Of Trying

Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas living at a zoo in Hong Kong currently closed due to coronavirus, have successfully mated for the first time in a decade, though it could be months before staff can determine if Ying Ying is pregnant. What do you think?

“People are dying, and all these two can think about are carnal pleasures.” Bruce Lattimore • Police Sculpture Artist

“Yeah, I’ve had some pretty desperate hookups lately, too.” Carl Egarton • Sheep Shearer