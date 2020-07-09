Pandemic Accelerating Decline Of Paper Currency

Analysts say the pandemic has increased the rate at which Americans are abandoning cash in favor of digital payments as businesses and consumers move to online shopping in order to reduce physical contact. What do you think?
“It’s been all downhill since the Rhode Island state quarter.”
Lars Browne, Ambulance Chaser
“I’ll miss that tactile feeling of going broke.”
Max Galbraith, Golf Cart Refurbisher
“Suckers! The less people use paper currency, the more valuable it becomes.”
Kerry McClure, Background Extra