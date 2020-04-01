America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Pandemic Lockdowns Improve Air Quality Worldwide

OpinionVol 56 Issue 13

As global industry slows and people isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus, scientists say air pollution and carbon emissions have dropped significantly, with levels of gases like nitrogen dioxide falling nearly 30% in some areas. What do you think?

“That will be nice to experience if I ever get to go outside again.”

Trevor Pine • Candy Peddler

“With the private sector shut down, it’s up to the government to make up for our lost carbon emissions.”

Cynthia Pressman • Pants Pleater

“The bad news just keeps on coming.”

Floyd Marinacci • Webcam Hacker

