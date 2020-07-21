Pandemic Sets Off National Coin Shortage

Analysts say that coronavirus concerns have caused Americans to spend less and reduce their use of paper currency, in turn causing a coin shortage that has forced some major retailers like Kroger to require exact change for purchases. What do you think?
“Kroger kicked me out for trying to pay with a big bag of pennies, but now look who needs my help.”
Yvette Bradley, Razor Sharpener
“People wouldn’t hoard coins if the government just stopped putting those kick-ass designs on the backs of them.”
Sam Albom, Krebs Cycle Expert
“So that’s why there’s a lot less jingle-jangle in my pants pockets.”
Bobby Kanin, Spreadsheet Manager