Analysts say that coronavirus concerns have caused Americans to spend less and reduce their use of paper currency, in turn causing a coin shortage that has forced some major retailers like Kroger to require exact change for purchases. What do you think?

“Kroger kicked me out for trying to pay with a big bag of pennies, but now look who needs my help.” Yvette Bradley, Razor Sharpener

“People wouldn’t hoard coins if the government just stopped putting those kick-ass designs on the backs of them.” Sam Albom, Krebs Cycle Expert