American Voices

Pandemic Sets Off National Coin Shortage

Opinion

Analysts say that coronavirus concerns have caused Americans to spend less and reduce their use of paper currency, in turn causing a coin shortage that has forced some major retailers like Kroger to require exact change for purchases. What do you think?

“Kroger kicked me out for trying to pay with a big bag of pennies, but now look who needs my help.”

Yvette Bradley, Razor Sharpener

“People wouldn’t hoard coins if the government just stopped putting those kick-ass designs on the backs of them.”

Sam Albom, Krebs Cycle Expert

“So that’s why there’s a lot less jingle-jangle in my pants pockets.”

Bobby Kanin, Spreadsheet Manager

