Panera Bread Restaurants Testing Amazon’s Palm-Scanning Technology

Panera Bread will be testing Amazon One, a payment service that allows customers to pay and collect membership rewards by scanning their palms. What do you think?

“It’s so exciting to see all of o ur futuristic sci-fi fantasies taking place at Panera.” Adrian Kilmartin, Unemployed

“I can’t believe It’s 2023 and I still have to move my arms to pay for goods and services.” Caleb O’Brien, Budget Specialist

Advertisement