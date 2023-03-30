Panera Bread Restaurants Testing Amazon’s Palm-Scanning Technology

Panera Bread will be testing Amazon One, a payment service that allows customers to pay and collect membership rewards by scanning their palms. What do you think?
“It’s so exciting to see all of our futuristic sci-fi fantasies taking place at Panera.”
Adrian Kilmartin, Unemployed
“I can’t believe It’s 2023 and I still have to move my arms to pay for goods and services.”
Caleb O’Brien, Budget Specialist
“Seems dubious in terms of privacy, but I don’t want to let Amazon’s engineering team down.”
Judy Gilmore, Denim Dealer