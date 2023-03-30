America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Panera Bread Restaurants Testing Amazon’s Palm-Scanning Technology

Panera Bread will be testing Amazon One, a payment service that allows customers to pay and collect membership rewards by scanning their palms. What do you think?

“It’s so exciting to see all of our futuristic sci-fi fantasies taking place at Panera.”

Adrian Kilmartin, Unemployed

“I can’t believe It’s 2023 and I still have to move my arms to pay for goods and services.”

Caleb O’Brien, Budget Specialist

“Seems dubious in terms of privacy, but I don’t want to let Amazon’s engineering team down.”

Judy Gilmore, Denim Dealer