Panhandler Really Appreciates It When People Make A Big Show Out Of Patting All Their Pockets

CHICAGO—Explaining how grateful he was for the gesture, local panhandler Ben Vasiliadis told reporters Wednesday he truly appreciated the way people passing him on the street made a big show out of patting all their pockets. “I know it may not seem like much, but when I ask someone if they can help me out, it always warms my heart to see them mime an exaggerated search of their pants for spare change,” said the impoverished itinerant, describing how strangers often acknowledged his humanity with a quick frown, a shrug, and a mouthed “sorry” before they continued on their way at a slightly quickened pace. “Sometimes, they’ll not only pat their front pockets, but their back ones, too—even their jacket! Sure, I’m completely broke and haven’t been able to eat for a couple days, but it’s the thought that counts, you know?” Vasiliadis went on to remark that the only thing nicer than passersby patting their pockets was when they told him they would keep him in their prayers.

Advertisement