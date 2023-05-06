America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Breaking News

Panicked King Charles III Flails Wildly After Getting Head Stuck Inside Coronation Crown

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Panicked King Charles III Flails Wildly After Getting Head Stuck Inside Coronation Crown

LONDON—Crashing through the stained glass window of Westminster Abbey in a desperate attempt to free himself, a panicked King Charles III was seen flailing wildly Saturday after getting his head stuck inside the coronation crown. “Help! Help! Get me out of this godforsaken crown this instant!” said the king, who tried to use his jewel-encrusted scepter to pry off St. Edward’s Crown before accidentally getting his pants caught on a pulley that hoisted him onto the face of Big Ben, exposing his heart-patterned boxers for the entire kingdom to see. “Ow, it hurts! Butter, I need butter! Obey your king’s command for more butter! Whoop whoop whoop whoop whoop!” At press time, Prince William reportedly attempted to free his father by cutting his head off with a sword.

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: May 5, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
FDA Rules Any White Liquid Can Be Called Milk
Wednesday 12:45PM
Police Officers Explain Why They Are Resigning En Masse
Tuesday 1:29PM