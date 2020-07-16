America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Panicked Officials Agree To Reopen Gyms After Disastrous 85% Drop In Nation’s Chiseled Studs

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 28
Vol 56 Issue 28coronavirusgymsStuds
Illustration for article titled Panicked Officials Agree To Reopen Gyms After Disastrous 85% Drop In Nation’s Chiseled Studs

BOSTON—Addressing a precipitous nationwide decline in bicep circumference, pectoral definition, and rigid, beautifully cut abs, panicked officials in every state announced Thursday they would immediately reopen gyms following a catastrophic 85 percent drop in chiseled studs across the country. “Cutting off access to free-weight stations and circuit-training machines as the nation’s gorgeously sculpted male physiques atrophy before our eyes would not only represent a failure of leadership, but would almost certainly lead to a full-blown shortage of grade-A American beefcake,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wrote in a statement endorsed by all 50 governors, adding that even with the immediate reopening of fitness centers, it could take years for the now-lumpy U.S. populace to replenish the once-bountiful supplies of eye candy lost over the past three months. “From the muscle beaches of this nation’s shores to the CrossFit classes of Main Street, hard bodies that once wouldn’t quit are now softening at alarming rates. We don’t want to survive this epidemic only to find ourselves completely deprived of really top-notch, primo displays of manflesh. Every day that gyms remain closed, the hunkiest, most jacked specimens among us deflate a bit more. This nightmare ends today.” At press time, Baker was overheard lamenting the fact that he could no longer bounce a quarter off the ass of any of his constituents

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Another Audubon Society Board Meeting Derailed By Members Scoffing Over Proportions Of Tweety Bird

Jerry Jones Changes Team’s Name To Redskins Now That It’s Available

Every Member Of Police Department Excitedly Volunteers To Go Undercover In White Supremacist Group

Ominous Twitter Bio Warns Foolhardy Readers That They Have Entered Realm Of Political Incorrectness