America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Panicked Trump Agrees To Zoom Debate

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 44
Vol 56 Issue 44election 2020Donald Trump
Illustration for article titled Panicked Trump Agrees To Zoom Debate

WASHINGTON—Alarmed that his chances of victory had grown increasingly slim, a visibly panicked Donald Trump decided Thursday evening that he would be fine with debating Democratic opponent Joe Biden on Zoom if that was what it took to win, sources close to the president confirmed. “Fine, I’ll do it—get the computer and we’ll do the virtual thing,” Trump was overheard telling aides, who quickly sent a meeting invitation link to both the Biden campaign and several major news networks. “Come on, get everyone on the screen. If they want us to face off on Zoom instead of on a stage, then so be it. I’ll even wear a mask, see? Really, I’m happy to do it this way. You’ll noticed that Biden is the one who doesn’t seem interested in doing the virtual debate these days. I wonder why that is?” At press time, White House sources confirmed President Trump had backed out of the debate again after concluding Zoom was “a total rip off” with its $14.99 monthly fee for a premium account.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

Passed California Ballot Measure Allows Uber, Lyft To Categorize Workers As Car Parts

Newly Elected QAnon Congresswoman Worried She Selling Out By Working With Pedophile Cabal

Amy McGrath Blows Remaining Campaign Funds On Lavish Concession Bonanza