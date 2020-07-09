America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Panicking Professional Poker Player Suddenly Can’t Remember Whether Ace Is Better Than King

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 27
Vol 56 Issue 27Poker
Illustration for article titled Panicking Professional Poker Player Suddenly Can’t Remember Whether Ace Is Better Than King

LAS VEGAS—Feeling completely helpless while staring down at his cards, professional poker player Tony Eggold reportedly began to panic Thursday after suddenly realizing he couldn’t remember whether an ace was better than a king. “Okay, okay focus—I have $147,000 in the pot right now, so I’ve got to figure this out fast,” said Eggold, whose eyes darted anxiously between the two cards as he struggled to decipher whether the ace of hearts in his hand was lower than a king because it’s not a monarch or higher than a king because of alphabetical order. “Someone said deuce is wild at one point, does that factor in at all? Shit. This is not good. Come on, Tony, you’ve been doing this for years. Just think, dammit. It’s got to be either higher or lower. Unless they’re equal? Fuck. Maybe I could just ask someone.” At press time, Eggold was even more frustrated after the player beside him admitted he didn’t know the answer either. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Libertarian Reluctantly Calls Fire Department

Trump Slaughters Dozens Of American Troops In Hopes Of Cashing In On Russian Bounties

Dumbass Dog Wearing Face Mask All Wrong

‘I Want You To Love Again One Day,’ Whispers Dying Man Clearly Overestimating Amount Of Grief Wife Will Experience