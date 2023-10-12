Paramount+ Announces It Will Release All 432 Episodes Of ‘Frasier’ Reboot At Once

LOS ANGELES—In an effort to treat fans of the recently revived sitcom, Paramount+ announced Thursday it was releasing all 432 episodes of the Frasier reboot at once. “For any viewers excited to see what Freddy, Lilith, and a certain incorrigible psychiatrist have been up to over the past 20 years, Paramount+ is proud to premiere all 37 seasons of our new take on this beloved sitcom—yes, Dr. Frasier Crane is very much back in the building!” said Lydia Martin, spokesperson for the streaming service, adding that fans who adore Kelsey Grammer’s iconic role could strap in and watch all 165 hours of the new series in a single unbroken weeklong binge. “Frasier is a little older and a little wiser in this go-round, but over the course of watching these hundreds of episodes, we think you’ll see he’s the same old lovable crank, still yearning for companionship and getting into the same scrapes because of his neurosis, again and again and again and again.” Paramount+ added that several of its most pathetic users had already made it halfway through the reboot’s entire run.