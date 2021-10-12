LOS ANGELES—Stressing that the movie eschewed computer graphics and digital wizardry to give viewers a truly edge-of-their-seat experience, Paramount Studios executive Kevin Holt revealed Tuesday that Top Gun: Maverick would feature Tom Cruise actually bombing a remote Yemeni village. “When we sat down with Tom to discuss this movie, he told us to forget about all the technical mumbo-jumbo and just let him work his magic in an actual F-35 taking out a Yemeni wedding,” said Holt, explaining that watching early cuts of the leading man dropping cluster bombs onto the small village of Rak ah proved that the film wouldn’t have been the same without including real civilian casualties. “Obviously, we said we could just kill a few Yemeni children on a sound stage. But Tom is such a pro that he looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘Look, this wouldn’t be Top Gun unless there was some honest-to-god blood on my hands.’ And, frankly, when you see the smoldering crater left in Maverick’s wake, you’ll realize he was right.” Holt added that he was especially impressed with Cruise’s determination to perform all of his own war crimes.



