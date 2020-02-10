America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Parasite’ Wins Best Picture At 92nd Oscars

SEE MORE: Opinion

In an awards season dominated by discussion of homogeneity among the slate of nominees and the producers’ choice to forgo a host, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite triumphed over fellow contenders at the 92nd Academy Awards and became the first foreign-language film to ever win Best Picture. What do you think?

“As someone who’s known about South Korean cinema for a few weeks now, I have to say it’s about time.”

Nora Pratt • Pet Genealogist

“We’re dangerously close to respecting the artistic accomplishments of other cultures.”

Marc Thornton • Freelance Bank Teller

Advertisement

“Do none of the voters realize that art is subjective?”

Roman Garza • Prison Landscaper

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Fires Officials Who Testified In Impeachment Inquiry

Logitech Introduces High-Resistance Keyboard For Fitness-Minded Typists

Increasingly Unhinged Centrists Announce Plan To Round Up Nation Into Camps To Force Them To Engage In Meaningful Dialogue

Western Culture Ends