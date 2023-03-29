Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

Republicans Explain Why They Support A 'Parents Bill Of Rights'

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

In a 213-208 vote, House Republicans passed a bill that would allow parents more control over the way issues like race, sexuality, and gender are handled in their children’s schools. The Onion asked Republicans why they support the Parents Bill of Rights Act, and this is what they said.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“A Parents Bill of Rights simply offers parents more screaming opportunities, adding an important level of screaming to our communities and unhinging the jaws of all parents so our screaming mouths can never be closed.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“I want to make my child’s teacher’s life a living hell because she’s young and beautiful, and it reminds me I will die one day.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“I don’t understand why children are reading disturbing, age-inappropriate books when they could be watching cool shit like Drive. Drive is awesome.”

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“I hope it will pave the way to someday institute a Bill of Rights for the whole nation.”

Rep. Laura Boebert (R-CO)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“It’s important for parents to know which children are trans so that not only trans kids, but also their families, can be targeted for torment.”

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“Because mumsy knows best!”

Roy Moore (Politician)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“I don’t want some SJW teacher telling my impressionable young wife what is and isn’t considered pornography.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“My ultimate goal is to erode the entire American education system until each school is just one crying teacher and thousands of shrieking parents beating them to death with a baseball bat.”

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“I signed over all of my authority for one dry-erase marker that works.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“I have lots of ideas for new letters of the alphabet I’d like to invent.”

Rep. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“For some reason, the beef lobby paid me $2 million to vote for it, and I’m not about to ask why.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“The tyranny of the children must end.”

Rep. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“School is hard enough for teachers, kids, and parents as it is. So I thought, ‘What if I could make it even harder?’”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“Parents have a right to make sure that the next generation is as stupid and hateful as they are.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“It’s my right as a parent to make my child’s trans classmates feel dehumanized and uncomfortable.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“It is every parent’s right to dictate what other parents are forced to put up with.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Support A ‘Parents Bill Of Rights’

“In order to redirect my internalized hatred of myself and who I am into hatred of others, duh.”

