Parents Can’t Believe How Bad Daughter Is At Being Raised By Them

CALDWELL, ID—Frustrated by her complete lack of initiative in developing their relationship, the parents of local teenager Sophia Miller, 14, expressed bewilderment Wednesday at how bad their daughter was at being raised by them. “It’s frustrating, we care, but she just isn’t putting any effort into being loved by us at all,” said father Russel, who claimed that Sophia has neglected her duties to instill a strong work ethic in herself and encourage herself to pursue enriching hobbies. “Even when she was a baby she would just lie there, no interest at all in meeting us halfway. She’s distant, we’ll come home in a miserable mood and she won’t even bother to ask us what’s wrong. But if she is not going to show any interest in being nurtured by us, I don’t know what we can do.” At press time, the Millers were considering sending Sophia to a therapist to address the terrible, unhealthy diet she has been eating at each family dinner.

