Despite widespread evidence of the vaccine’s efficacy, four in 10 parents said they would not vaccinate their young children against Covid-19. The Onion asked them why they came to this decision, and this is what they said.
Hogan James (Butcher)
“If my kids are too weak to survive Covid, they’re too weak to be mine.”
Isaac Khan (Interior Designer)
“I’m worried about the long-term side effects of keeping a child alive.”
Beatrice Fisher (Attorney)
“I read the literature, listened to experts, weighed the evidence, then asked myself, ‘What would a total fucking lunatic do?’”
Peggy Charles (Agricultural Technician)
“My husband and I didn’t get it, and one of us is totally fine.”
Janice Patel (Data Analyst)
“I’m not rewarding my child with antibodies until they clean their room.”
Abigail Stilwell (Social Worker)
“I heard Microsoft won the microchip contract, and we’re solidly an Apple family.”
Sean Quigley (Plumber)
“Even if my son dies from Covid, I’ll find comfort in the knowledge that it was statistically unlikely.”
Kevin Sanderson (Security Guard)
“I’ll be damned if I let any of those fuckers outlive me.”
Ted Polachuk (Business Analyst)
“I strongly believe in individual liberty and my kids have to do whatever I say.”
Teresa Wiernik (Exhibit Designer)
“I got my baby the measles vaccine a few months ago, but now it’s time for her to make her own decisions.”
Greg Ortiz (Warehouse Manager)
“Ceaseless and effective misinformation campaigns.”
Chet Saunders (Real Estate Appraiser)
“If I vaccinate my son now, he’ll spend his whole life wanting protection from dangerous diseases.”
Ken Beasley (Loan Officer)
“It’s just part of a wider pattern of neglect.”
Mary Johnson (Florist)
“I can’t afford college for all these kids.”
Fred Davis (Advertising Manager)
“I’m trying to get my mother in law killed and they’re my best shot.”
Hank Kleeman (Stay At Home Dad)
“The kid already has polio and the mumps, what’s it matter now?”
Helen Limm (Social Media Manager)
“I would, but I lost them at a Dave and Buster’s four days ago.”
Marcy Madison (Construction Worker)
“I’m doing just fine putting chemicals in their body with what I pack them for lunch, thanks.”
Rachel O’Keefe (Speech-Language Pathologist)
“My kids are less rambunctious when they’re very sick.”
Herbert Michaels (Drywall Installer)
“Kids never got vaccinated for Covid when I was growing up.”
Angie Fitch (Life Coach)
“If I’ve done my job as a parent, my children will know better than to get infected by Covid.”
Hamza Qadri (Dental Hygienist)
“I’m going to wait until they’re old enough to decide for themselves whether they want to avoid deadly diseases.”
