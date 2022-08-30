CTE has plagued many NFL athletes, and the effects can be devastating in children as well. The Onion asked several parents why they do not allow their kids to play football, and this is what they said.
Daniel Saldana (Contractor)
Daniel Saldana (Contractor)
“I’d rather live vicariously through a baseball player.”
Anne Nasser (Nurse)
Anne Nasser (Nurse)
“I’ve already compromised his brain’s development enough by homeschooling him.”
Desmond Johnson (Bus Driver)
Desmond Johnson (Bus Driver)
“It’s the only way to ensure they will never have to suffer the miserable fate of being a Detroit Lion someday.”
Clyde Billings (Dentist)
Clyde Billings (Dentist)
“I don’t want to spend the next 10 years pretending that I know the rules.”
Dex Trainum (Teacher)
Dex Trainum (Teacher)
“Every parent’s worst fear is that their child will go pro and then decide to run for Senate.”
Lucy Fishman (Therapist)
Lucy Fishman (Therapist)
“I don’t want him to be distracted from his duties as equipment manager.”
Samantha Tate (Stylist)
Samantha Tate (Stylist)
“He’s already so ugly, I’d rather he not be concussed as well.”
Adam Parker (Salesman)
Adam Parker (Salesman)
“If anyone’s going to do irreparable damage to my son, it’s going to me, psychologically.”
Phillip Turgeon (Property Manager)
Phillip Turgeon (Property Manager)
“The school’s mascot isn’t racist enough.”
James Brolin (Actor)
James Brolin (Actor)
“It just seems a little late in life for Josh to make such a drastic career change.”
Joseph Sonnefeld (Brick Mason)
Joseph Sonnefeld (Brick Mason)
“I think it’s pretty concerning there’s still no rule that says a dog can’t play football.”
Myrtle Welch (Retired)
Myrtle Welch (Retired)
“My son is 54.”
Stacy Wilson (Teacher)
Stacy Wilson (Teacher)
“Honestly, he’s just really, really bad at it.”
Diane Varley (Marketing Executive)
Diane Varley (Marketing Executive)
“I’d be too tempted to bet on the games.”
Anna Kilpatrick (Stage Manager)
Anna Kilpatrick (Stage Manager)
“The NFL can downplay it all they want, but studies clearly show the damage football does to everyone else’s Sunday.”
Paul Bland (Aircraft Service Technician)
Paul Bland (Aircraft Service Technician)
“I don’t want my kid getting put in a wheelchair for anything less than the Marines.”
Dan Wallace (Mechanic)
Dan Wallace (Mechanic)
“I can’t discuss pending litigation.”
Miriam Beach (Bank Teller)
Miriam Beach (Bank Teller)
“I already bought him a gun, so I guess I should pretend to draw a line somewhere.”
Roy Hirsch (Police Officer)
Roy Hirsch (Police Officer)
“My kids can get traumatic brain injuries at home just fine.”
Angel Sosa (Architect)
Angel Sosa (Architect)
“We don’t live in the United States.”