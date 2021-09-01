A judge has ordered a Michigan couple to pay their 43-year-old son $30,441 for throwing out his collection of pornographic films and magazines while he was temporarily staying with them after his divorce. What do you think?
“Having kids never stops being expensive.”
Evan Wainwright, Karma Officer
“I wonder what he’ll spend that money on.”
Fahmida Jordan, Pilot Writer
“Poor guy. First, his wife takes half his porn collection in the divorce, and now this.”
Mike Cornish, Cadaver Cleaner