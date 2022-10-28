Mason Huang (Guidance Counselor)

“I’m afraid I’ll open the door to the kids and I’ll get so nervous that I’ll say ‘Trick or treat’ by accident. That’s the kids’ job! Oh god, I just know I’m going to fuck it up. I’m gonna say it without thinking, and then how do you even come back from that kind of humiliation? Christ, I can’t take it, no, I can’t do it. I’m turning off the lights and barricading myself inside the house again.”