POQUOSON, VA—Bringing their 9-year-old outside to see his birthday present, local parents Mark and Angelina Bryant reportedly supported their son’s dream of becoming a NASCAR driver this week by putting up a 2.5-mile motor speedway in their backyard. “Jared really wants to be a NASCAR driver when he grows up, so we think it will help him develop his driving skills if he can just go outside and race a few laps on the NASCAR-regulation superspeedway track we had installed over by the fence,” said Angelina Bryant, adding that the couple had also purchased three Next Gen stock cars capable of hitting speeds of 200 miles per hour so their son could practice racing with his friends. “Honestly, we weren’t really using that part of the yard, anyway, and it’s gratifying as a parent to be able to help your son fulfill his athletic aspirations. Now he can go out there and drive 250 laps whenever he wants. It’s much more convenient than going to one of the local NASCAR speedways, and it’ll be cheaper in the long run, too. Sometimes Mark even gets out there to race a few laps, and I have to tell Jared to go easy on his dad.” At press time, a conflict had erupted between Jared and his older sister McKenzie after a wheel from one of his race cars rolled into the backyard marina the Bryants built in 2019 to support her dreams of someday sailing in the Olympics.

