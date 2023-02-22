America's Finest News Source.
Local

Parents Trick Child Into Eating More Vegetables By Hitting Him If He Doesn’t Eat Vegetables

Image for article titled Parents Trick Child Into Eating More Vegetables By Hitting Him If He Doesn’t Eat Vegetables

DAYTON, OH—Insisting that it worked every time, local parents Lewis and Dawn Ladin tricked their child into eating more vegetables Wednesday by hitting him if he didn’t eat his vegetables. “I’ve found the best way to dupe my kid into eating healthy is to clobber him if he refuses,” said Lewis Ladin, claiming that sneakily smacking his son in the back of the head never failed to get the child to scarf down a full serving of broccoli. “If he’s being particularly finicky about having his greens, sometimes I like to hide cauliflower in a sock and wail on him with that. Now he begs to eat spinach rather than endure the thrashing.” At press time, Ladin told his son that eating his Brussels sprouts was essential for growing up big and strong enough to fight back.

