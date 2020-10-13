Paris Hilton Leads Protest To Shut Down Utah Boarding School

Reality star Paris Hilton is calling for the closure of Provo Canyon School, a reformatory boarding school in Utah where she and hundreds of other former students including tattoo artist Kat Von D and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, say they were physically, mentally, and emotionally abused. What do you think?

“This is going to make for an awkward edition of the Provo Canyon alumni newsletter.” Hunter Slomka, Meat Certifier

Advertisement

“I guess even the happiest and most well-adjusted public figures harbor trauma.” Shad Gorman, Crab Pot Cleaner