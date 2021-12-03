DENVER—Still feeling shaken from their narrow escape, a local party was evacuated Friday following numerous reports of the host assembling some sort of activity. “He started directing everyone toward the living room, and that’s when I knew I needed to get out of there fast as I could,” said 29-year-old Christopher Kranenburg, who recalled the panic and fear that broke out across the party after the guests heard the words “game” and “teams,” and the subsequent mad dash to grab coats and get to the door that ensued. “There was only one exit not right by the host, and a lot of pushing and shoving. I even saw one guy go out a window. I was so scared when I couldn’t find my boyfriend, I thought maybe he had gotten roped into a round of oversized Jenga or Cards Against Humanity. I can’t even begin to describe the relief I felt when I found him standing safely across the street.” At press time, the evacuated guests had found refuge at a local bar.

