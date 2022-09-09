LOUISVILLE, KY—According to reports, a local man’s mood quickly soured Friday evening when he realized the party he had just walked into was one of those awkward ones where he knew everyone there. “Just great—who the heck am I supposed to talk to?” said Noah Lefevre, who appeared to grow anxious as he looked around the backyard at all the small conversation circles made up of his friends and acquaintances. “Oh, God, I can name every single person here. I don’t even know where to stand. No matter where I go, I’m going to feel nervous and out of place. Sure, I could walk up to some people and start talking to them, but it would be completely weird and forced, since we already know each other and presumably have a bunch of things in common we ought to be able to talk about. What’s worse is that any second now everyone is going to start noticing how I know everyone, and then it’ll really get awkward.” At press time, the man was reportedly wondering if anyone would even notice if he just slipped out of the party early while they were all singing “Happy Birthday” to him.

