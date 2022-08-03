A passenger traveling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined $1,874 after failing to declare two egg-and-beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, which are classified as potential high-biosecurity risk items. What do you think?

“Some mules actually swallow those things before getting on the plane.” Jorge Slivka, General Officer

“It may seem punitive, but keep in mind what could happen to the local ecosystem if they were to breed.” Anita Vinalay, Abstract Prosthetist