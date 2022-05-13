A passenger with no flying experience managed to successfully land a small plane in Florida with the help of an air traffic controller after the pilot became “incoherent” following a medical emergency. What do you think?

“You’re supposed to st ay in your section.” Carla Selvig, Pool Bartender

“If the pilot was feeling incapacitated, he should’ve taken the day off.” Joseph Carusillo, Unemployed

“I wouldn’t volunteer to land a plane for anything less than a meal voucher.” Russell Donegan, Sunblock Distributor