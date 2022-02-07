A Tennessee far-right pastor hosted a book burning event, encouraging parishioners to toss books like Harry Potter and Twilight, as well as tarot cards and “voodoo dolls and crystals” into a fire to denounce what he described as “demonic” materials.” What do you think?
“I know this is better for the environment, but I’d still prefer a more traditional book burial.”
Tessa Dreyer, Ayurvedic Practitioner
Advertisement
“I’ll bring my demonic hot dogs and marshmallows!”
Brad Schrager, Satisfaction Analyst
“Classic mistake. Demons love fire.”
Norman Furano, Abstract Orthodontist