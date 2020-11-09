America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Pastor To Justin Bieber, Other Celebs Fired For ‘Moral Failures’

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 45
Vol 56 Issue 45Opinion

Carl Lentz, known for his friendships with celebrity worshippers and for being a spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber, has been fired from New York City megachurch Hillsong due to “moral failures” including infidelity. What do you think?

“This type of hypocrisy is exactly why I’m a non-practicing Belieber.”

Henry CavaMealworm Breeder

Advertisement

“Unsavory characters have no business anywhere near the music industry.”

Louise MachonLocal Benefactor

“If I were Satan, I’d strike now while Justin Bieber’s soul is unprotected.”

Dennis Dressler • Butter Maker

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

As A Facebook Employee, I Was Ordered To Bury Thousands Of Stories About Mark Zuckerberg’s Human Zoo

Emotional Melania Slowly Mixes Cyanide Into Son's Morning Oatmeal

Quiet City Streets Allow Neighborhood Residents To Hear The Natural Sounds Of Couples’ Blow-Out Fights

Donald Trump Jr. Refuses To Step Down From Post Of President’s Oldest Son