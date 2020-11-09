Pastor To Justin Bieber, Other Celebs Fired For ‘Moral Failures’

Carl Lentz, known for his friendships with celebrity worshippers and for being a spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber, has been fired from New York City megachurch Hillsong due to “moral failures” including infidelity. What do you think?

“This ty pe of hypocrisy is exactly why I’m a non-practicing Belieber.” Henry Cava • Mealworm Breeder

“Unsavory characters have no business anywhere near the music industry.” Louise Machon • Local Benefactor