Pat Sajak, who has hosted the syndicated game show Wheel Of Fortune for more than 40 years, has announced that he will step down next year. What do you think?
“He was a trusted familiar face through all the changes in the alphabet.”
Alisa Strelau, Wig Adjuster
“Stepping down without a designated heir will only trigger a bloody succession war.”
Humphrey Douglas, Freeform Commentator
“I get it. You just can’t keep making Wheel Of Fortune in today’s woke climate.”
Lee Koerner, Systems Analyst