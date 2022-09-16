Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has given away the company, worth $3 billion, to a nonprofit and trust that will use all future profits to fight climate change, stating, “We’re making Earth our only shareholder.” What do you think?

“This provides an inspiring model for all of us not sure what to do with our billion-dollar companies.” Jacqueline Wooten, Soilsmith

“I’m part of the environment. What’s my cut?” Carlos Uribe, Guideline Writer