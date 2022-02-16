LYNCHBURG, VA—Admitting that the experience failed to meet his expectations, local patient Rhys Barbin was reportedly a little disappointed Wednesday that he wasn’t getting treated by the dentist whose name was on the sign. “I’m sure this woman—I think her name is like Dr. Watts or something—is perfectly fine, but it’s just not quite the same as getting the Dr. Samuel Higgins, DDS treatment promised by the marquee,” said Barbin, telling reporters that he had been forced to make a mental adjustment after meeting the lesser-known health professional at the beginning of his appointment. “I just think they could have warned me ahead of time that Dr. Higgins was out so I wouldn’t get my hopes up about meeting him.” Barbin added that he was willing to accept this treatment for a routine cleaning but would demand they bring out the star power for his upcoming root canal.

