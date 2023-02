We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A continuing care home in Des Moines, IA has been fined $10,000 after funeral home workers discovered that a 66-year-old woman declared dead by the facility was still alive in a body bag. What do you think?

“Exact same thing happened to Jesus.” Noah Talwar, Zamboni Mechanic

“I hope this doesn’t discourage old people from dying.” Dom Simanowitz, Issue Identifier