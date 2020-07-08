America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Patrick Mahomes Signs 10-Year, $400 Million Extension With Chiefs

Vol 56 Issue 27Opinion

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a $400 million contract extension to continue playing for the Kansas City Chiefs through 2031, making Mahomes the highest-paid NFL player of all time. What do you think?

“In these dark times, it’s nice to see someone who was doing great now doing even better.”

Toby Krebs, Corporate Mentalist

“It sounds like a lot, but keep in mind that works out to just $40 million a year.”

June Deleon, Funeral Attendee

“How insulting to have your talents reduced to a number like that.”

Fred Raibon, Tug Boat Mechanic

