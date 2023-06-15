Beatles singer–songwriter Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence was used to “extricate” his former bandmate John Lennon’s vocals from an old recording, allowing them to be cleaned up and featured in an upcoming track. What do you think?

“Now we’ll finally know what the Beatles sounded like all together.” Elliot Mullen, Smoking Coach

“As long as some tech CEO gets to profit off of it, I’m happy.” Justin Mercado, Lunch Planner

