People magazine has officially named 52-year-old actor Paul Rudd, known for his roles in Clueless, Ant-Man, and soon to appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as the publication’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021. What do you think?

“Hubba hubba. Is that what you want me to say, you pervert?” Blair Radosh, Silence Advocate

Advertisement

“People magazine and I clearly have different definitions of the word ‘alive.’” Alan Serling, Dust Collector