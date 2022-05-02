House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to voice American solidarity with the besieged nation, making her the highest-ranking leader to visit since the invasion began. What do you think?

“Poor guy can’t catc h a break.” Becca Legum, Party Dispatcher

“She’s out of touch for thinking this will attract voters. Most Americans don’t even live in Kyiv.” Noah Archila, Evidence Disposer