TAIPEI—Explaining that the powerful display had left her feeling humbled and honored, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday she was moved by China’s spectacular show of military force celebrating her visit to Asia. “Wow, I wasn’t sure how the Chinese government felt about this Taiwan trip, but throwing a whole military extravaganza in my honor makes me get the message loud and clear,” said Pelosi, who reported being “delighted” and “really touched” when Chinese warships and helicopters appeared in full force to run military drills off the coast of Taiwan in the wake of her visit. “I know how expensive those ballistic missiles are, so I would’ve been happy with one or two. But launching 11 of them? That’s just spoiling me. Really, I can’t thank China enough for this warm welcome.” At press time, Pelosi added that if this was the sort of hospitality she could expect from China, she would plan to come back to Taiwan next year, too.

