Penguin To Publish ‘Classic’ Roald Dahl Books After Censorship Backlash

Publisher Penguin Random House announced it will release a new collection of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels in their original form after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites removing language that may be offensive to some modern-day readers. What do you think?
“See? You can please everyone.”
Eva Freeman, Candle Scenter
“I’m just disgusted that Roald Dahl has been silent on the matter.”
Andre Ostkamp, Buffet Monitor
“I still wish they kept out the parts aimed at me by name.”
Keith Anolin, Ransom Adjuster