Publisher Penguin Random House announced it will release a new collection of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels in their original form after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites removing language that may be offensive to some modern-day readers. What do you think?

“See? You can ple ase everyone.” Eva Freeman, Candle Scenter

“I’m just disgusted that Roald Dahl has been silent on the matter.” Andre Ostkamp, Buffet Monitor