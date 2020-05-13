Pennsylvania Becomes 3rd State To Fully Outlaw Child Marriage

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf signed a bill banning anyone under 18 from obtaining a marriage license, ending a previous exception that allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent and making Pennsylvania one of just three states to fully ban child marriages. What do you think?

“Who are these child brides supposed to marry then?” Chris Shimizu • Systems Analyst

“Ugh, as if it weren’t already hard enough to find The One.” Beth Melman • Boxing Ring Janitor

“I suppose an extra year or so of grooming won’t hurt.” Al Shump • Chair Folder